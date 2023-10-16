Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.03 to $86.66 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.24 to $89.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.27 a gallon. November heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.15 a gallon. November natural gas fell 13 cents to $3.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $7.20 to $1,934.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents to $22.77 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.58 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.54 Japanese yen from 149.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0554 from $1.0511.
