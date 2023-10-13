Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.78 to $87.69 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $4.89 to $90.89 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 10 cents to $2.27 a gallon. November heating oil rose 17 cents to $3.21 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $58.50 to $1,941.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 94 cents to $22.90 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 149.50 Japanese yen from 149.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.0511 from $1.0527.