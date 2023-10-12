Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 58 cents to $82.91 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 18 cents to $86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 4 cents to $2.17 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.04 a gallon. November natural gas fell 4 cents to $3.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $4.30 to $1,883 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 17 cents to $21.96 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.59 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.84 Japanese yen from 149.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0527 from $1.0607.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Ford says it's at the limit on how much it can spend to get new contract with striking auto workers
A top Ford executive says the company has reached the limit of how much money it will spend to get a contract agreement with the striking United Auto Workers union.
Nation
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
A liquor store in a tiny California mountain town reverberated with excitement Thursday after word that the winning ticket for a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot was sold there.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls as the vise tightens from rising yields in the bond market
U.S. stocks slipped Thursday after the clamps tightened on Wall Street from rising yields in the bond market.
World
Haiti refuses to open key border crossing with Dominican Republic in spat over canal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Haiti declined Thursday to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key commercial border crossing, leaving some trade at a…
Business
Commercial Metals, Infosys fall; Fastenal, ViaSat rise, Thursday, 10/12/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: