Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.48 to $83.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.83 to $85.82 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.21 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $3 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12 to $1,887.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents to $22.13 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.61 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.26 Japanese yen from 148.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.0607 from $1.0599.
