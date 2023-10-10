Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 41 cents to $85.97 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 50 cents to $87.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.02 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11 to $1,875.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $21.95 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar rose to 148.74 Japanese yen from 148.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.0599 from $1.0566.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as pressure relaxes from the bond market
U.S. stocks are rising Tuesday as pressure relaxes on Wall Street from the bond market.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 41 cents to $85.97 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 50 cents to $87.65 a barrel.
Business
Prince Harry and Meghan to talk about youth mental health during New York City event
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are hosting a conference Tuesday in New York City on how the internet and social media affect youth mental health.
Business
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Donald Trump signed a document 30 years ago that gave the true size of his New York penthouse that was later listed as far larger on his financial statements, according to evidence shown Tuesday at the former president's civil business fraud trial.