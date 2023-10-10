Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 41 cents to $85.97 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 50 cents to $87.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.02 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11 to $1,875.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $21.95 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.74 Japanese yen from 148.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.0599 from $1.0566.