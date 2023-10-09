Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $3.59 to $86.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.57 to $88.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.24 a gallon. November heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.97 a gallon. November natural gas rose 4 cents to $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $19.10 to $1,864.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 20 cents to $21.92 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.65 a pound.
The dollar fell to 148.48 Japanese yen from 149.35 yen. The euro fell to $1.0566 from $1.0593.
