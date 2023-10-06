Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 48 cents to $82.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 51 cents to $84.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.19 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.90 a gallon. November natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,845.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 70 cents to $21.72 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.63 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.35 Japanese yen from 148.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.0593 from $1.0551.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street leaps after eventually finding things to like in nuanced jobs report
Wall Street rallied in a whipsaw Friday and erased its morning losses after looking deeper into the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. job market.
Business
Auto workers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/06/2023
Wall Street rallied in a whipsaw Friday after looking deeper into the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. job market.
Business
CalAmp, Levi Strauss fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise Friday, 10/6/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
World
Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean
The Lebanese army rescued more than 100 migrants Friday after their boat developed technical problems in the Mediterranean off the coast of northern Lebanon, state-run National News Agency reported. No one was hurt in the incident.