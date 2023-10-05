Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.91 to $82.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.74 to $84.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.19 a gallon. November heating oil fell 15 cents to $2.87 a gallon. November natural gas rose 21 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents to $21.02 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 148.40 Japanese yen from 149.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0551 from $1.0504.