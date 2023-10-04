Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $5.01 to $84.22 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $5.11 to $85.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 16 cents to $2.20 a gallon. November heating oil fell 18 cents to $3.02 a gallon. November natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.70 to $1,834.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 23 cents to $21.15 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.59 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.05 Japanese yen from 148.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.0504 from $1.0474.