Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 41 cents to $89.23 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 21 cents to $90.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.36 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.20 a gallon. November natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $5.70 to $1,841.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 4 cents to $21.38 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.62 a pound.
The dollar fell to 148.88 Japanese yen from 149.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.0474 from $1.0493.
