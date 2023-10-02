Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.97 to $88.82 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.49 to $90.71 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.41 a gallon. November heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.22 a gallon. November natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $18.50 to $1,847.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.03 to $21.42 an ounce and December copper fell 10 cents to $3.64 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.77 Japanese yen from 149.41 yen. The euro fell to $1.0493 from $1.0578.
