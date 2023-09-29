Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $90.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 7 cents to $95.31 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $2.44 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.36 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $12.50 to $1,866.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 29 cents to $22.45 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.41 Japanese yen from 149.24 yen. It rose to $1.0578 from $1.0554 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Biden backs new offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. Scaled-back plan disappoints all sides
President Joe Biden's administration on Friday proposed up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but none in Alaska, as it tries to navigate between energy companies seeking greater oil and gas production and environmental activists who want Biden to shut down new offshore drilling in the fight against climate change.
Business
Mortgage rates hit 23-year high, but that's not stopping homebuilding in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities builders had their best September in nearly two decades.
Business
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
The United Auto Workers union expanded strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers.
Business
Louisiana citrus farmers are seeing a mass influx of salt water that could threaten seedlings
Commercial citrus growers have dwindled over the past few decades in south Louisiana, where farmers have had to battle hurricanes, flooding, invasive insects, freezes and drought to keep their groves alive.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed as ugly September comes to a close
Wall Street is mixed on Friday as it closes out its miserable September.