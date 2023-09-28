Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.97 to $91.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $1.17 to $95.38 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 9 cents to $2.51 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.32 a gallon. November natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $12.30 to $1,878.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 2 cents to $22.74 an ounce and December copper rose 7 cents to $3.71 a pound.
The dollar fell to 149.24 Japanese yen from 149.59 yen. It rose to $1.0554 from $1.0508 against the euro.
