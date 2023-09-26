Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 71 cents to $90.39 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 67 cents to $93.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.56 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.22 a gallon. October natural rose 2 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $16.80 to $1,919.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.08 Japanese yen from 148.84 yen. It fell to $1.0566 from $1.0588 against the euro.