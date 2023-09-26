Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 71 cents to $90.39 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 67 cents to $93.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.56 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.22 a gallon. October natural rose 2 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $16.80 to $1,919.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.65 a pound.
The dollar rose to 149.08 Japanese yen from 148.84 yen. It fell to $1.0566 from $1.0588 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Biden urges striking auto workers to 'stick with it' in picket line visit unparalleled in history
President Joe Biden grabbed a bullhorn on the picket line Tuesday and urged striking auto workers to ''stick with it'' in an unparalleled show of support for organized labor by a modern president.
Business
Minnesota dairy farm sues shuttered Hastings Creamery for $800K unpaid milk bill
Valley Acres Dairy is also suing a bank for locking away the creamery's money.
Business
Las Vegas hospitality workers could go on strike as union holds authorization vote
Tens of thousands of hospitality workers who keep the iconic casinos and hotels of Las Vegas humming were set to vote Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike amid ongoing contract negotiations.
Business
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Business
Shutdown would hurt America's food supply, ag secretary says
A food program for mothers and children — impacting over 100,000 Minnesotans — could collapse after only a day or two.