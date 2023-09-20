Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 92 cents to $90.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 81 cents to $93.53 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.62 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,967.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $23.84 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.78 a pound.
The dollar rose to 148.03 Japanese yen from 147.86 yen. It rose to $1.0686 from $1.0677 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Airbnb says it's cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
Fake listings have emerged as a major problem for Airbnb, threatening to scare off consumers and prompting the short-term rental service to use AI in an effort to crack down on fraudsters.
Business
Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened using a common, yet controversial, procedure that has drawn the ire of animal activists, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Wednesday.
Business
Normal operations return to MGM Resorts 10 days after cyberattack, casino company says
Casino giant MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that all of its hotels and casinos across the U.S. were ''operating normally,'' 10 days after a cyberattack led the company to shut down reservation and credit card processing in an effort to protect its data.
Business
Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday
Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:
Business
Fed keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for the second time in its past three meetings, a sign that it's moderating its fight against inflation as price pressures have eased. But Fed officials also signaled that they expect to raise rates once more this year.