Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 61 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 23 cents to $93.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. October heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.38 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,946.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 40 cents to $23.39 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.80 a pound.
The dollar rose to 147.86 Japanese yen from 147.45 yen. It rose to $1.0661 from $1.0635 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and a oneness with the universe.
Business
In San Francisco, Kenya's president woos American tech companies despite increasing taxes at home
Kenya's president is wooing American tech companies, promising a business-friendly environment — even though he has raised taxes on businesses at home.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, on track for second straight weekly loss
Major stock indexes turned lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, on track to wipe out the market's gains for the week.
Business
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their ''record profits.''
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 61 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 23 cents to $93.93 a barrel.