Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.64 to $90.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.82 to $93.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.74 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.48 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,932.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $22.99 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.82 a pound.
The dollar fell to 147.45 Japanese yen from 147.46 yen. It fell to $1.0635 from $1.0732 against the euro.
More From Business
Business
US casinos have their best July ever, winning nearly $5.4B from gamblers
Commercial casinos in the U.S. had their best July ever this year, winning nearly $5.4 billion from gamblers, according to figures released Thursday by a national gambling industry group.
Nation
Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health
Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Business
Minnesota-based Cargill sells Russia grain terminal
Sale comes months after the global food and ag giant moved to stop exporting Russian grain.
Business
Supreme Court pauses order curbing Biden administration efforts to block social media posts
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.