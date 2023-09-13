Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 32 cents to $88.52 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 18 cents to $91.88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. October heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. October natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,932.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $23.18 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.79 a pound.
The dollar rose to 147.46 Japanese yen from 147.10 yen. It was unchanged at $1.0732 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Sleep Number shareholder issues wake-up call to company's board of directors
Activist shareholder, Stadium Capital Management, is seeking a board seat citing consistent underperformance.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street churns to a mixed finish after highly anticipated inflation data
Wall Street churned to a mixed finish on Wednesday after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected.
Business
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Moderna rise; American Airlines, Spirit Airlines fall, Wednesday, 9/13/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/13/2023
Stocks churned to a mixed close on Wall Street after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected.
Nation
Fire at paper mill property in northern Michigan closes roads, prompts warning to avoid area
A fire at a northern Michigan paper mill Wednesday has closed several roads and prompted city officials to tell residents to shelter in place, while state police warned people to stay away from the area.