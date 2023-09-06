Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 85 cents to $87.54 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 56 cents to $90.60 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.19 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.40 to $1,944.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 37 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.79 a pound.
The dollar fell to 147.71 Japanese yen from 147.78 yen. It rose to $1.0726 to $1.0722 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man charged with hanging out van window, fatally shooting a fleeing teenage driver in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man charged with hanging out van window, fatally shooting a fleeing teenage driver in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man charged with hanging out van window, fatally shooting a fleeing teenage driver in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man charged with hanging out van window, fatally shooting a fleeing teenage driver in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser
Delta Air Lines says it's bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a ''long-term strategic adviser."
Nation
A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back.
Business
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
Business
Bryant Gumbel's 'Real Sports,' HBO's longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons
Bryant Gumbel's ''Real Sports'' newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said on Wednesday.
Business
WeWork, shortly after warning about its future, seeks to renegotiate nearly all of its leases
WeWork said Wednesday it will attempt to renegotiate nearly all of its leases and may exit some properties, an announcement coming just weeks after the workspace-sharing company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business.