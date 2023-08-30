Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 47 cents to $81.63 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 37 cents to $85.86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.81 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.10 a gallon. October natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $7.90 to $1,973 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 4 cents to $25.10 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.84 a pound.
The dollar rose to 146.20 Japanese yen from 145.86 yen. It rose to $1.0923 to $1.0872 against the euro.
