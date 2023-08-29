Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.06 to $81.16 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery $1.07 to $85.49 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.21 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $18.30 to $1,965.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 54 cents to $24.79 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.
The dollar fell to 145.86 Japanese yen from 146.52 yen. It rose to $1.0872 to $1.0811 against the euro.
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises following updates on consumer confidence, job openings
Technology companies led a broad stock market rally Tuesday after two economic reports raised hopes on Wall Street that the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates.
Business
$5.6 million bid for one offshore tract marks modest start for Gulf of Mexico wind energy
In a first-of-its kind auction for the Gulf of Mexico, a company bid $5.6 million Tuesday to lease federal waters off the Louisiana coast for wind energy generation.
Business
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.
Business
A village in Maine is again delaying a plan to build the world's tallest flagpole
Plans to build the world's tallest flagpole are being delayed — again.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/29/2023
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as two economic reports suggested the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates.