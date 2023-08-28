Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $80.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 6 cents to $84.42 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 8 cents to $2.80 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.20 a gallon. September natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.90 to $1,946.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $24.25 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound.
The dollar rose to 146.52 Japanese yen from 146.35 yen. It rose to $1.0811 to $1.0807 against the euro.
3M, Boston Scientific rise; Abcam, NovoCure fall, Monday, 8/28/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of busy week of closely-watched economic reports
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as markets shift their attention from the Federal Reserve to more corporate earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 added 0.6% Monday. Last week the index had its first winning week since July. The Dow rose 213 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. This week markets will get earnings updates from Best Buy and Costco as well as several key reports on the job market, including the government's monthly jobs report on Friday. 3M jumped following reports that the company had agreed to a $5.5 billion settlement over faulty earplugs, a lower figure than expected.
Poland is investigating disruptions to train traffic from unauthorized radio signals
Polish security authorities are investigating multiple cases of disruption to railway traffic, after unauthorized radio signals stopped several trains over the weekend.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $80.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 6 cents to $84.42 a barrel.
As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions
As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up at firms like Starbucks and Amazon, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S.