Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 78 cents to $79.83 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.12 to $84.48 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 10 cents to $2.88 a gallon. September heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.31 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $7.20 to $1,939.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery was unchanged at $24.23 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.76 a pound.
The dollar rose to 146.35 Japanese yen from 145.86 yen. It fell to $1.0807 to $1.0810 against the euro.
