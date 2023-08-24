Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 16 cents to $79.05 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 15 cents to $83.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent to $2.78 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.16 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1 to $1,947.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 16 cents to $24.23 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.86 Japanese yen from 144.80 yen. It fell to $1.0810 to $1.0859 against the euro.