Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 75 cents to $78.89 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 82 cents to $83.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.77 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.13 a gallon. September natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $22.10 to $1,948.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 94 cents to $24.39 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar fell to 144.80 Japanese yen from 145.87 yen. It rose to $1.0859 to $1.0852 against the euro.