Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 37 cents to $80.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 43 cents to $84.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.14 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3 to $1,926 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 11 cents to $23.45 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.76 a pound.
The dollar fell to 145.87 Japanese yen from 146.11 yen. It fell to $1.0852 to $1.0899 against the euro.
