Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 53 cents to $80.72 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 34 cents to $84.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.77 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.12 a gallon. September natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,923 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 61 cents to $23.34 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cents to $3.72 a pound.
The dollar rose to 146.11 Japanese yen from 145.32 yen. It rose to $1.0899 to $1.0878 against the euro.
Stock market today: Wall Street holds firmer after three-week slide as Big Tech stocks rebound
Wall Street is holding a bit firmer Monday following its three-week losing streak.

Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands that they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September.


American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
American Airlines pilots have approved a new contract that will raise their pay about 41% over four years, their union said Monday.