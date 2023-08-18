Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 86 cents to $81.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 68 cents to $84.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $2.82 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.16 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $1.30 to $1,916.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $22.73 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cents to $3.71 a pound.
The dollar fell to 145.32 Japanese yen from 146.18 yen. It rose to $1.0878 to $1.0858 against the euro.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Black unemployment at record low in Minnesota, but some say data doesn't tell whole story
Community leaders question who is reflected in the numbers and whether workers are landing living-wage jobs.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 86 cents to $81.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 68 cents to $84.80 a barrel.
Business
San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion
First came the robotaxis. Then the driverless buses arrived.
Business
North Carolina laws curtailing transgender rights prompt less backlash than 2016 'bathroom bill'
Seven years ago, North Carolina became ground zero in the nationwide fight over transgender rights with the passage of a ''bathroom bill'' that galvanized culture warriors, canceled business projects and sporting events and influenced a gubernatorial race.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street limps toward the close of a third straight losing week
Wall Street is limping Friday toward the close of a third straight losing week.