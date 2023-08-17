Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.01 to $80.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 67 cents to $84.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.82 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.09 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $13.10 to $1,915.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 18 cents to $22.72 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.69 a pound.
The dollar fell to 146.18 Japanese yen from 146.24 yen. It fell to $1.0858 to $1.0880 against the euro.
