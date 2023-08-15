Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.52 to $80.99 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.32 to $84.89 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.85 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.03 a gallon. September natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,935.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 5 cents to $22.66 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $3.67 a pound.
The dollar rose to 145.68 Japanese yen from 144.97 yen. It was nearly flat against the euro.
