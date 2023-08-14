Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 68 cents to $82.51 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 60 cents to $86.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents $2.91 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.09 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,944.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 3 cents to $22.71 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.52 Japanese yen from 144.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.0904 from $1.0951.