Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 68 cents to $82.51 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 60 cents to $86.21 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents $2.91 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.09 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,944.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 3 cents to $22.71 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 145.52 Japanese yen from 144.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.0904 from $1.0951.
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
