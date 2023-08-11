Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 37 cents to $83.19 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 41 cents to $86.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents $2.96 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.12 a gallon. September natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.30 to $1,946.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 8 cents to $22.74 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.97 Japanese yen from 144.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.0951 from $1.0990.