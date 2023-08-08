Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 98 cents to $82.92 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 83 cents to $86.17 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 5 cents $2.85 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.09 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $10.10 to $1,959.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 42 cents to $22.81 an ounce and September copper fell 7 cents to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 143.39 Japanese yen from 142.44 yen. The euro fell to $1.0960 from $1.1007.
