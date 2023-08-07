Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 88 cents to $81.94 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 90 cents to $85.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents $2.80 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.02 a gallon. September natural gas rose 15 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.10 to $1,970 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 49 cents to $23.23 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $3.84 a pound.
The dollar rose to 142.44 Japanese yen from 141.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.1007 from $1.1010.
