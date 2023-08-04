Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.27 to $82.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.10 to $86.24 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents $2.78 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.06 a gallon. September natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $7.30 to $1,976.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $23.72 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $3.87 a pound.
The dollar fell to 141.86 Japanese yen from 142.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.1010 from $1.0942.
