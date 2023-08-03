Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.06 to $81.55 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.94 to $85.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents $2.76 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.07 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,968.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $23.70 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.90 a pound.
The dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 143.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0942 from $1.0943.
Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Infants should get a new drug to protect them against a respiratory virus that sends tens of thousands of American children to the hospital each year, heath advisers recommended Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal's capital Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.
Russian shelling damaged a landmark church Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Kherson that until last year held the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian military commander who encouraged Catherine the Great to expand the Russian Empire into what is now southern Ukraine.
Stocks drifted to a lower close as Wall Street's red-hot rally this year cooled a bit more. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday, its third straight loss. The Dow fell 66 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%. Treasury yields in the bond market continued to march higher, putting more pressure on the stock market. Yields have climbed as the economy has remained remarkably resilient despite much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation. Reports on Thursday indicated a still-solid job market and still-growing services industries. A more impactful report on jobs will arrive Friday.