Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.88 to $79.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.71 to $83.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 9 cents $2.78 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $3 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $3.80 to $1,975 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 46 cents to $23.87 an ounce and September copper fell 7 cents to $3.84 a pound.
The dollar fell to 143.28 Japanese yen from 143.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0943 from $1.0975.
Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine
The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 79 square miles (204.6 square kilometers) of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California's fruit and vegetable industry.
Adidas gives Yeezy sneaker sales a silver lining via donations to anti-hate groups, some US Jews say
When Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments, it was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company's plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers' sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism.
Brazil's Lula voices support for more countries joining BRICS group
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that he supports more countries joining the BRICS group of large developing nations, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Stock market today: Wall Street heads for its worst day in months as its rally loses more momentum
Wall Street is heading for its worst drop in months on Wednesday as a torrid rally that critics called overdone lost momentum.