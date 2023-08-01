Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 43 cents to $81.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 52 cents to $84.91 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents $2.87 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.02 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cent to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $30.40 to $1,978.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 64 cents to $24.33 an ounce and September copper fell 10 cents to $3.91 a pound.
The dollar rose to 143.42 Japanese yen from 142.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.0975 from $1.0999.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Amid family demands, DPS to release footage of Black motorist's fatal shooting by State Patrol
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Amid family demands, DPS to release footage of Black motorist's fatal shooting by State Patrol
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
It's official: Stores can no longer sell most incandescent lightbulbs
New efficiency rules, more than a decade in the making, have taken effect, relegating Edison's glowing orbs to the history books.
Business
Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 billion in economic aid
Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will grant $1.2 billion in financial aid to Yemen's internationally recognized government in a bid to bolster the country's struggling economy.
Business
Henrietta Lacks' family reaches a deal with a biotech company that used her cells without consent
More than 70 years after doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took Henrietta Lacks' cervical cells without her knowledge, a lawyer for her descendants said they have reached a settlement with a biotechnology company that they accused of reaping billions of dollars from a racist medical system.
Business
Starbucks reports record quarterly revenue as China sales boom
Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from the year's big rally
Wall Street took a step back from its big rally so far this year, and most stocks fell Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies.