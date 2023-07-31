Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.22 to $81.80 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 57 cents to $85.56 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents $2.93 a gallon. August heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.99 a gallon. September natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $9.30 to $2,009.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 47 cents to $24.97 an ounce and September copper rose 8 cents to $4.01 a pound.
The dollar rose to 142.29 Japanese yen from 141.00yen. The euro fell to $1.0999 from $1.1023.
