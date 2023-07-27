Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.31 to $80.09 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.32 to $84.24 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents $2.95 a gallon. August heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.92 a gallon. August natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $24.40 to $1,945.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 60 cents to $24.37 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.
The dollar fell to 139.35 Japanese yen from 139.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.0975 from $1.1104.
Business
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply
The White House is taking steps aimed at increasing the the supply of affordable housing while also bolstering protections for renters.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally runs out of gas
Wall Street is fading Thursday, and its big rally is losing momentum despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy.
Business
His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her.
Agriculture
How Minnesota livestock farmers are keeping their animals cool in dangerous heat
With a heat wave oppressing cities, forests and farmland across Minnesota, one northland shepherd toils to keep her woolly flock cool.
Business
Soaring labor costs at Southwest Airlines overshadow record revenue as summer travel revs up
Southwest Airlines said second-quarter earnings dropped 10% to $683 million as labor costs soared, offsetting record revenue at the start of the peak summer travel season.