Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 85 cents to $78.78 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 72 cents to $82.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.91 a gallon. August heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.84 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $6.40 to $1,970.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 15 cents to $24.97 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.90 a pound.
The dollar fell to 139.99 Japanese yen from 141.04 yen. The euro rose to $1.1104 from $1.1045.
