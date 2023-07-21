Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.42 to $77.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.43 to $81.07 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.80 a gallon. August heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.75 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.30 to $1,966.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 10 cents to $24.86 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.82 a pound.
The dollar rose to 141.82 Japanese yen from 140.21 yen. The euro fell to $1.1126 from $1.1127.
