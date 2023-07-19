Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman, state attorney general says
A Fargo police officer was justified in using deadly force against the gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two, North Dakota's attorney general said Wednesday.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher and adds to its big rally following profit reports
Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday after its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow added 109 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Elevance Health helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting a rise in customer deposits. The S&P 500 is up nearly 19% for the year so far and at its highest level in more than 15 months.
Business
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
When intense heat hits, the elderly are often its first targets. As southern Europe bakes under a heat wave, Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini recorded Sant'Egidio Catholic group volunteer Michela Tassani checking up on 98-year-old Armando Frajegari at his home in Rome on Wednesday. Temperatures in many Italian cities were closing in on 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Business
Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new guidelines for corporate mergers, took steps to disclose the junk fees charged by landlords and launched a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.
Business
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other.