Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.60 to $75.75 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.13 to $79.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.69 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $24.40 to $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $25.26 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.83 a pound.
The dollar rose to 138.85 Japanese yen from 138.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.1228 from $1.1244.
