Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.49 to $79.87 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents $2.64 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 60 cents to $1,964.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $25.19 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.93 a pound.
The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1233 from $1.1220.
More From Business
Nation
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Brenda Sepulveda stopped Friday at a suburban Philadelphia convenience store to buy lottery tickets as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soared to some of their heftiest in the history of the games.
Business
India's Modi and France's Macron agree on defense ties but stand apart on Ukraine
India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France's Bastille Day celebrations Friday. But for all the camaraderie on display this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies.
Business
GOP attorneys general cite affirmative action ruling in warning to companies over 'discrimination'
Thirteen state attorneys general – all Republicans – sent a letter Thursday to the CEOs of the U.S.'s 100 biggest companies, warning of legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices.
Politics
Education Department cancels $39 billion in student debt for 800,000 borrowers
Millions more people will have their loans adjusted as part of the program.
Business
Stock market today: A raucous week for Wall Street closes with a quiet, mixed finish
Wall Street's latest winning week closed with a mixed finish on Friday following stronger profit reports than expected from several big U.S. companies.