Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.14 to $76.89 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.25 to $81.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent $2.68 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.61 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $2.10 to $1,963.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 64 cents to $24.95 an ounce and September copper rose 9 cents to $3.94 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.02 Japanese yen from 138.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1220 from $1.1137.
