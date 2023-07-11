Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.84 to $74.83 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.71 to $79.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.62 a gallon. August heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $6.10 to $1,937.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 7 cents to $23.28 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar fell to 140.46 Japanese yen from 141.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.1000 from $1.0999.
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. woman spewed racial slurs, falsely accused Black ride-share driver of assault
Local More than 1 in 4 Minnesota National Merit Scholarship winners came from three high schools in 2023
