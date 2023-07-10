Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 87 cents to $72.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 78 cents to $77.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents $2.57 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.50 to $1,931 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 6 cents to $23.35 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.78 a pound.
The dollar fell to 141.32 Japanese yen from 142.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0999 from $1.0967.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher ahead of updates on inflation, profits
Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street's hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. At the end of the week companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.
Business
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta's new Threads app
Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta's freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's raucous oversight of that platform.
Business
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media
The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court Monday to temporarily block a lower court's order limiting executive branch officials' discussions with social media companies about controversial online posts.
Business
The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic
The New York Times is disbanding its sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 87 cents to $72.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 78 cents to $77.69 a barrel.