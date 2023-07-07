Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.95 to $78.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.59 a gallon. August heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $17.10 to $1,9132.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 40 cents to $23.29 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.78 a pound.
The dollar fell to 142.14 Japanese yen from 144.15 yen. The euro rose to $1.0967 from $1.0881.
West Metro 4 of 6 adults arrested leave jail without charges after alleged involvement in July 4 disturbances
West Metro 4 of 6 adults arrested leave jail without charges after alleged involvement in July 4 disturbances
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive 'soft landing' for US economy
Another month, another solid gain for America's job market.
U.S. destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
The last of the United States' declared chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at a sprawling military installation in eastern Kentucky, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday, a milestone that closes a chapter of warfare dating back to World War I.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher.
UN tech agency rolls out human-looking robots for questions at a Geneva news conference
A United Nations technology agency assembled a group of robots that physically resembled humans at a news conference Friday, inviting reporters to ask them questions in an event meant to spark discussion about the future of artificial intelligence.