Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 1 cent to $71.80 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 13 cents to $76.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.54 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $11.70 to $1,915.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 51 cents to $22.89 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.73 a pound.
The dollar fell to 144.15 Japanese yen from 144.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0881 from $1.0853.
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
Making his case for 2024, President Joe Biden declared in deep-red South Carolina on Thursday that Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs because of economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 1,200 vehicles
Two firefighters were killed and five others injured battling a blaze that began deep inside a docked cargo ship carrying more than a thousand vehicles, officials said Thursday.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend trade curbs imposed by the U.S. on security grounds and express concern about Beijing's export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, a senior Treasury official said Thursday.
Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case continues
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, lost an appeal on Thursday against a court's earlier decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokesperson said.